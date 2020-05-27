'Bummed out': SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weathe

The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit has been called off with less than 17 minutes to go in the countdown because of the danger of lightning.

Liftoff is rescheduled for Saturday. The spacecraft was set to blast off Wednesday afternoon for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the space station.

Wednesday afternoon, space fans at the Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson were among those nationwide anxious to witness history.

While disappointed with the delay, Cosmosphere President Jim Remar spoke of the significance of the launch, now set to happen in three days.

"In my opinion, this is what the future of space exploration is going to look like," he says.

Remar says Saturday is a day that will go down in history.

"Someday that spacecraft will be sitting in a museum like this where people can enjoy and appreciate what happened," Remar says.