Sand digger stolen from Burden park found

Update June 18, 2020

The sand digger that was stolen from a Burden park was found "late last night," according to the city's Facebook page.

The city said it would have "additional news to follow."

--------------------------------------

June 17, 2020

The City of Burden is asking for the public's help to identify the people who stole a sand digger from Burden Park.

The city said the theft happened on June 6 around 9 p.m.

Video posted to Burden's Facebook page shows three people - a man, a woman and a child - pull up to the park in a white truck and get out.

The child and the woman go over to the playground and the child begins to play.

The man walks over to the sand digger, which is located behind a tree, and begins using what appears to be a metal detector, waving it around the piece of playground equipment.

The child goes and plays on the sand digger. Moments later, the man takes the digger out of the sand and runs it back to the bed of his truck. He then reaches inside the vehicle, pulls something out and proceeds to take a long drink.

After the theft, the woman beckons the child back to the truck.

If you can identify the people described as having "some very interesting other behavior," you asked to leave a message at the Burden Police Department at (620) 438-2320.

"Our children would enjoy having the toy back to play on again," said the city.