Burrton City Council member arrested, charged with child sex crimes

A man serving his first year on the Burrton City Council faces six counts of indecent liberties with a child following his arrest in Harvey County.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office says on Monday afternoon, it arrested Justin R. Freeman, 39. Freeman, of Burrton, is held at the Harvey County jail on $750,000 bond, the county says.

“We understand there is a legal process still yet to play out, but we absolutely take these allegations with the utmost seriousness," Burrton Mayor Rodney Redinger says. "We will work with the sheriff’s office in any way we can to aid their investigation. Right now, our priority is to offer our support, and our thoughts, and our prayers, for those involved.”