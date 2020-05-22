Busy Memorial Day weekend anticipated for entertainment businesses cleared to reopen

With the green light to reopen at the start of Phase Two of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen Kansas, business is picking up in Wichita.

Friday afternoon, there was a line to get inside North Rock Lanes when the bowling alley opened.

Ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, it was a win-win for businesses and people wanting to get out.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook," North Rock Lanes General Manager Brent Bower said Friday afternoon.

Rachel Hornbaker was among those out Friday playing some of the first frames at North Rock Lanes in about two months.

"As soon as we knew they were opening today, we wanted to come," she said.

Another popular entertainment business ready to welcome visitors back on Memorial Day is The Arcade in Old Town.

"We will see what happens," said The Arcade co-owner Derek Sorrell. "Part of me thinks it's going to be really busy (with) people wanting to get out and about. And (there's) another part of me that says people are still social distancing, and staying home, so it will be interesting this weekend."

Among the changes to expect for those going out this weekend is much more frequent cleaning of things like buttons and joysticks, bowling balls and shoes, and, of course, all surfaces.

The Sedgwick County Zoo and the Starlite Drive-in are also among popular spots across Wichita that will be open for Memorial Day weekend. Some places like All-Star Adventures and Dave & Buster's aren't reopening yet.

While we're still a few weeks away from restrictions loosening enough for Kansas to "phase out" in the reopening plan, those out and about Friday said seeing more businesses open with more weekend entertainment options is a good start.