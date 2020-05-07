Butler Community College daycare employee charged with child sex crime

El Dorado police arrested an employee of the EduCare Daycare Center on the Butler Community College Campus in El Dorado for a child sex crime.

The police department said it received a report about the alleged abuse on Sunday. The accusations stem from nearly five years ago.

During the course of the investigation, Assistant Director of the daycare, Brent Martin, was arrested and charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Police say the Martin was involved in multiple community organizations where he came into contact with children.

"We believe this is a great reminder to have a conversation with your children regarding sexual abuse," said the El Dorado Police Department. "For help with starting this conversation with your children please utilize SCARF - Sunlight Children's Advocacy & Rights Foundation which can be reached at 316-313-4107."

This is an ongoing investigation anyone with more information on the case or who believes their child is a victim of sexual abuse should contact Detective Kayla Gatz at 316-322-4498 or e-mail at Kgatz@eldoks.com.