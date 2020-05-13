Butler Community College shares plan for return of face-to-face classes this fall

Butler Community College says it will resume face-to-face (in-person) classes for the fall semester of 2020.

"As national, state, and local officials develop a plan to reopen, the college will adhere to guidelines set forth by those officials and follow CDC and KDHE recommendations," Butler Community College says.

The college points out that face-to-face does not necessarily mean "business as usual." It says protocols will be in place ensure safety of students, faculty and staff.

"College leadership is working diligently to determine learning options that keep the safety of students in the forefront while also balancing the quality of instruction," Butler says. "For example, the number of students in a single classroom is being reviewed."

The college says over the summer, it will slowly implement a phased approach for bringing staff and faculty back to campus.

