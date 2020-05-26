Butler County: 2 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to family event, business

The Butler County Health Department says it has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The health department said the increase is linked to two outbreaks in El Dorado.

The first outbreak involves a family event on Mother’s Day. A person showing symptoms of COVID-19 attended the event. Six people that were in attendance have tested positive.

"Everyone that attended this event is either in isolation or has completed their quarantine, said the health department.

The second outbreak involves a private business in El Dorado, where three workers have tested positive.

"The business is working closely with the health department, and all close contacts have been identified, and are in quarantine," said the health department.

"These outbreaks stress the importance of staying home if you are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 and to practice social distancing."