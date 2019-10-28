Butler County EMS changing response to non-emergent calls

Butler County EMS responds to thousands of calls each year and that number is steadily rising. The county saw an increase of more than 1,400 calls from 2014 to 2018.

Now, officials are looking at ways to change the way EMS responds to calls by sending less ambulances.

Butler County EMS Director Frank Williams says his agency sees more non-emergent calls each year. That means, ambulances are dispatched to calls that are not emergencies and patients who don't need to be taken to the hospital.

Butler County County EMS has five ambulances available 24/7 and two backups if needed.

In 2018, Butler County 911 took more than 6,600 calls and more than a quarter of them were non-emergent.

"It signifies to us that people are reaching out and they are looking for a resource in healthcare to be able to manage or help manage their own personal healthcare," said Williams.

He's pushing to partner with an outside agency that would help manage those calls.

Here's how it would work: A person would call 911 and the dispatcher would ask a series of questions to determine if it's an emergency. If it's not, the call would be routed to a health care professional.

Butler County 911 Director Chris Davis says the dispatcher would stay on the line with the doctor while they conduct an evaluation of the patient to determine if an ambulance is in fact needed.

"That doctor will advise us - we need an ambulance, typically that won't happen. Then, they'll say, 911, you can disconnect now," said Davis.

Williams says EMS is still working with the county to figure out details, but the change could go into effect as early as the beginning of 2020.

As for cost, he says the program would be relatively inexpensive and much cheaper than adding another ambulance or additional staff to help manage the call load.

Response for Andover residents

Eyewitness News looked into this story after an email from a concerned Andover citizen.

We found out Andover operates its own 911 dispatch. Andover Fire Rescue currently responds to all calls with a fire truck, but changes to the county EMS operations could change that.

The Andover fire chief is meeting with council members at 6 p.m. to discuss options.

That meeting is open to the public and will be held at Central Park Lodge, 1607 E Central Ave in Andover.