Butler County Sheriff's Office searching for two armed suspects

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed suspects who attempted to burglarize a shed Sunday night.

The sheriff's office says it happened at a home near SW 230th and SW Butler Road.

The owner of the shed caught the two suspects in the act and ran them off of the property.

Deputies are currently setting up a perimeter. They say there is no threat to the public, but they are encouraging residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

