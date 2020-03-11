Butler County crews work to rescue adult, child after vehicle goes into pond

Butler County crews are working to rescue an adult and child from a vehicle after it went into the water Wednesday evening.

Butler County dispatchers say the crash happened in a retention pond or sewage pond behind Fleming Feed & Grain Co., near Central and Main Street in Leon.

The situation started out as a custody exchange dispute on Main Street in Leon, according to dispatchers. A call was placed to 911 at 6:52 p.m.

Dispatchers tell us an adult and toddler age child are in the vehicle.

No conditions are available on either at this time.