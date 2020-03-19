Butler County declares local public health emergency, closure of facilities

The Butler County Commission declared a local public health emergency and closure of facilities to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Administrator Will Johnson said the declarations will allow the county access to additional resources that under normal conditions are unavailable from the State Division of Emergency Management. The declarations also provides tort liability protection for first responders and temporarily suspends purchasing requirements needed for the response phase of this incident.

Starting Monday (March 23), all facilities will be restricted from public access. Buildings will remain open only to county employees, mail deliveries, and available essential business for individuals by appointment only through Friday (April 3rd).

"As this crisis continues to evolve, the County Commission will review restriction requirements weekly," said Johnson. "The purpose of these closures is to minimize our employees’ exposure to the public in order that, should the crisis pandemic reach Butler County, our mission-critical employees have the best opportunity to remain healthy and deliver those essential services provided by Butler County."

No non-essential external county operations involving public contact will be allowed through April 3. Examples of these services include building inspections, day care inspections and data collection.

The Butler County Landfill will remain open, as the operations of the landfill are an essential function of Butler County and public health. Public Works crews will remain in the field working where there is not contact with the public. Modifications of the afore mentioned work functions and openings may change as warranted.

The Commission will review the situation at their normally scheduled weekly meetings and may extend the closures as necessary.