Butler County deputies attend 'Donuts with Dads" event

The Butler County Sheriff's Office makes us Kansas Proud for going above and beyond the call of duty for one of its own.

Last Friday, the sheriff's office shared photos of Deputy Treantafales and Deputy Humbarger at a Donuts with Dads event. The pair decided to attend after one of their fellow deputies was unable to go to his son's event due to other duties.

The sheriff's office praised the two deputies on social media, saying "This is the type of men and women who are serving us."