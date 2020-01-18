Butler County deputies responding to possible hostage situation, standoff

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is responding to a possible hostage situation and standoff Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a call around 7 p.m. from a home in the 2400 block of southeast 60. No one said anything, but a disturbance could be heard in the background.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet says deputies were dispatched to the area and they were unable to make contact with the residents.

Herzet says a man is holding a woman against her will inside the house.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and SWAT team are assisting in the standoff.

There are no reports of injuries.

The sheriff's office is asking everyone to avoid the area. Eyewitness News has a reporter headed to the scene to monitor the situation.

