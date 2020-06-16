Butler County 'disappointed' in report citing an increase in COVID-19 cases

Butler County health officials said Tuesday they are disappointed in a report that indicated Butler is one of 13 Kansas counties trending in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Governor Laura Kelly displayed a map during a press conference on Monday which showed the daily case rate of Kansas counties compared to their reopening plan.

A red arrow on the map indicated Butler County showed an increasing daily case rate of COVID-19 with no reopening plan in place.

According to a county release, the spike was due to a very specific incident in which a single person from out-of-county infected three other people. The county said the cluster was quickly contained and there have been no additional positive cases in the past two weeks.

“We are disappointed with the misinformation shared by the State of Kansas, as their own information clearly shows there has not been a case in nearly two weeks in Butler County,” stated County Administrator Will Johnson. “We hope in the future they will review their own data and seek valid information as to why a spike might have occurred before releasing inaccurate information about Butler County or any other counties in Kansas.”

The county said its officials continue to monitor on favorable trends and to keep that going residents should continue distancing, gather in smaller groups and wear masks when appropriate.

On Monday, Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said even having a couple of cases can have a greater impact on counties with smaller populations.