Butler County man honored for saving nephew's life during cardiac arrest

The Butler County Sheriff's Office honored a man for saving his nephew's life.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office shared a picture of Stephen Adamson with his Life Saving Award.

Adamson's nephew, Joshua Lunde, says he was with his uncle when he went into cardiac arrest.

"He saw what was happening and called 911, but then my heart stopped and I quit breathing so he performed CPR with chest compressions," said Lunde.

He says his uncle brought him back to life before paramedics got there.

"They said that since we are out in the country, and with the travel time it took them to get here, if he hadn't done what he did then it would probably of been too late by the time they got here," said Lunde.

He says he is grateful for his uncle's quick actions.