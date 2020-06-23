Butler County to release zip codes in cases of COVID-19

The Butler County Health Department announced Tuesday it has decided to release the zip codes of active positive COVID-19 cases.

The county said the following zip codes have active positive COVID-19 cases: 67144, 67042, 67017, and 67010.

The county reminded residents to continue to practice social distancing and self-monitor for any symptoms, regardless of zip code.

If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and call your primary care provider or the health department to get tested.

If you believe you have come into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, call the health department to get screened as a potential close contact and get information on quarantine.