Butler county preparing to identify coronavirus or flu

As the coronavirus spreads, people across the nation are making sure to take extra precautions.

Butler County is one of the counties in Kansas already working on ways to identify the virus.

Butler county EMS Director Frank Williams says starting next month Butler County emergency dispatchers will ask anyone who calls 9-1-1 if they have traveled outside the country, specifically to China so they can better detect a possible coronavirus case in the county.

"We developed some questions that go along with every call that could include respiratory problems or sick patients." Said Williams.

Williams says this will determine if the coronavirus is in Butler County.

Gunnell Vaugh-Jackson, who lives in Butler County says he hopes this will keep everyone safe.

Williams says preventing the Coronavirus or the flu all comes down to good handwashing, workspace cleaup, and staying at home when you're sick.

