'Buy Black ICT Expo' held in honor of Black History Month

The Wichita State University Black Student Union hosted its first ever "Buy Black ICT Expo" in honor of Black History Month.

Organizers say the purpose of the event was to showcase African American businesses in Wichita.

"It's really important to showcase black business owners, especially in Black History Month. We are part of the minority and as far as business owners, its important for us to be out there," said Jordan Brown, Black Student Union.

Over 30 vendors were highlighted in the event.

The Black Student Union hopes to do the event again next year.