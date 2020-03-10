CDC: Older adults are most at risk for COVID-19 serious illness or death

In a video posted on Twitter, the Centers for Disease Control announced COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, mostly affects adults and seriously affects older adults.

The CDC says the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus is new and there is essentially no immunity to it. The CDC says for the next year, nearly everyone will be exposed to it, but most people won't develop a serious illness.

Healthcare experts say starting at age 60, patients with COVID-19 have an increased risk of death.

The highest risk of serious illness and death is for people older than 80.

People with underlying health conditions could also develop a more serious illness.

Bob Klug at Ascension Via Christi says any illness is concerning for the older population.

"It can also just make them more susceptible to complications like pneumonia. and when they develop these serious complications, it can cause them to have a harder time bouncing back from these illnesses so the recovery time can be a lot longer which could make them more susceptible," Klug says.

Ascension Via Christi says as hospitals and nursing homes implement precautions to reduce the spread of illness, you should follow those rules to protect the people in our communities who are most at-risk.