CDC releases cleaning guidlines for novel coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control says the novel coronavirus can live on surfaces for hours to days. Although the virus is most commonly spread from person to person through droplets, the CDC says disinfecting surfaces is the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The CDC has guidelines for cleaning community spaces and at home.

The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of approved products to use against the novel coronavirus. Consumers should match the EPA registration number listed on the product's label, as well as the brand and product name.

