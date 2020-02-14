CDC reports 92 pediatric flu deaths, 2 in Kansas

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 92 children have died across the country due to complications from the flu.

MGN

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, two of those children lived in Kansas.

The news comes as some Kansas schools choose to close early and extend the three-day holiday weekend to do some deep cleaning to combat spreading the flu.

Central Christian School in Hutchinson said the school said shared parents' concerns over the number of sick students. The school also said it was having a hard time finding substitutes to fill in because they were battling flu-like symptoms too.

So, school officials made the decision to cancel classes on Friday and resumed on Tuesday.

Schools in Columbus, Kan. also canceled classes Thursday and Friday after a paraprofessional's flu-related death. The district said it regularly uses hospital-grade cleaners and sanitizing bombs to disinfect during flu season. The district also encouraged parents to get their children swabbed and tested for the flu if they're having flu-like symptoms.

Health officials said a second wave of the flu is hitting the United States.

"We've also seen another peak in the last week or two, most of the cases so far have been Influenza B," said Dr. David Smith with Prairie Star Health Center.

For the 2019-2020 flu season, KDHE reported 18 flu outbreaks in Kansas and 48 deaths.

