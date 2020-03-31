CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The news came in a memo to employees Tuesday.

He's feeling well says his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"My brother, Chris, is positive for Coronavirus - found out this morning. Now... he is going to be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong - not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine," said the governor.

Cuomo will continue to anchor his show "Cuomo Prime Time" from his home where he anchored Monday as well.

He was most recently at CNN's offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday.

This is the third case of coronavirus involving those offices.

The vast majority of CNN employees have been working from home for several weeks with anchors broadcasting from small studios and home offices.