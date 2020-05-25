COVID-19-pandemic alters traditional Memorial Day service at Resthaven

Memorial Day is usually marked by a big service at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita,honoring the many men and women who served their country and are buried in the cemetery.

The COVID-19 pandemic kept the decorative, tradition-rich service from happening this year.

Resthaven General Manager Mark Hanson says the service usually draws more than 1,000 people to the cemetery, far more than are allowed under current guidelines in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

Still, Hanson says he waited as long as he could before canceling the even, hoping he'd be able to work something out to carry on the tradition safely.

"I was hoping we could get the chairs up and social distance it, but when you have that many people, it just wasn't going to work," he says.

A canceled ceremony didn't stop families from coming out to honor their loved ones.

Hanson points out that honoring the lives and sacrifices of those who served doesn't require a large ceremony.

"That's one thing that makes this day special is that we have the freedom to do that, however we want in America," he says. "The families are really happy that they're able to put the flag there and honor the veterans in that way."

Hanson says he's looking forward to celebrating Memorial Day next year the same way they have for decades, carrying on the tradition at Resthaven going back more than 60 years.