Wichita doctor: More young people testing positive for COVID-19

A day after Sedgwick County reported its biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases, 41, an additional 21 cases are reported. There are currently 313 actives cases in the county and 619 recoveries.

Dr. Mark Mosley, an emergency medicine physician at Wesley Medical Center, said the uptick in cases could be linked to younger people in Sedgwick County testing positive for COVID-19. He said younger people were some of the first to go out to bars, clubs and other places where people gather in large groups after reopening.

"When the restrictions were lifted. I think young people were the first out of the gate. They wanted to get out and see their friends and be with others," said Dr. Mosley.

He said what happens after exposure is important, including wearing a mask is the simplest way to try and protect others.

"It's no different than wearing a seatbelt. It's no different than having a child that you put in a car seat. The chance of you wrecking and having something bad happen is really small. But why risk the chance of having someone that you love die?"

Sedgwick County and Wichita city leaders have been tested. They said they hope more people will do the same.

"We want to encourage other people to do it because the reality is we want to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, and one of the ways to do that is if you are someone who tests positive, you know that so you can stay home," said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

The number of active cases and the percentage of positive tests continue to trend upward in Sedgwick County. There were 11 news positives tests in the county (down from the record 40 on Tuesday), but the lowest number of daily tests since mid-May was also reported.

The percentage of positive tests climbed slightly to 3.8%. It's been on a steady rise since about May 26.

The Kansas Department of Health reports 12,970 cases of COVID-19 in the state.