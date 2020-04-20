COVID-19 case confirmed at Topeka Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday that one staff member at Topeka Correctional Facility (TCF) tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at the Lansing Correction Facility and Wichita Work Release Facility.

The staff member is a man over the age of 20.

KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine what other staff members and residents may have had close contact with this individual.

The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of TCF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons.

The Topeka Correctional Facility is Kansas’ only all-female prison with a capacity of 948. The facility houses minimum, medium, special management and maximum custody residents.