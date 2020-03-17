COVID-19 case confirmed in Douglas County, brings Kansas total to 16

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirms the first confirmed positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) case in Douglas County in northeast Kansas.

The case in the county that includes Lawrence and the University of Kansas is the 16th positive COVID-19 case in the state, the KDHE reports. Of that total, one person died. The state's lone fatal case from the virus was a man at Life Care Center of Kansas City, Kan. in Wyandotte County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10 confirmed cases are reported in Johnson County (in the Kansas City metro area), three cases in Wyandotte County and one case each in Butler, Douglas and Franklin counties.

A case confirmed in Ford County is separate from the 16 as it involved someone traveling to the county and not anyone living in the county.

Also as of Tuesday afternoon, the KDHE reports 417 negative tests for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).