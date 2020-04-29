COVID-19 cluster at E. Wichita long-term care facility

Sedgwick County health officials have announced another COVID-19 cluster. This one is at Chisholm Place, which is a memory and dementia care facility in the 1800 block of North Webb Rd.

36 residents and staff there tested positive for COVID-19. Two have died, according to county officials.

“The health and safety of our residents and team members are our highest priority. Chisholm Place put its exacting coronavirus protection protocols in place on February 26 and has consistently carried them out ever since,” says Laura Kislowski, Vice President Sales & Marketing in a press release. “During recent weeks, seven of our residents tested positive for COVID-19 and this past Thursday, April 23, we began testing all residents. The results have now come in and they show an additional 25 residents are positive bringing the total number of Chisholm Place residents with COVID-19 to 32.”

The health department will test staff at no cost.

Chisholm Place says it will continue working to battle COVID-19. The Sedgwick County Health Department and a CDC infectious disease specialist visited the facility on Sunday (April 26) to review and assess protocols. Chisholm Place says the team affirmed the facility's protocols and supply of PPE.

“Together with Chisholm Place, we are working to monitor and protect residents and staff from COVID-19,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “We know that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure their health and safety. This is an unprecedented territory for everyone and we appreciate Chisolm Place’s commitment to resident care.”

Sedgwick County health officials say when cases are identified in long-term care facilities, they recommend that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents.

Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The facility should not allow visitors and should cancel any group activities, although most facilities have already done both due to the pandemic. Sedgwick County works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.