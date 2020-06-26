COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Wichita senior care facility, includes 2 deaths

Sedgwick County and Wichita's New Life Home Plus, LLC confirm a cluster of "less than five people."at the facility in the 1200 block of North Charlotte (near 13th and Woodlawn in northeast Wichita). This includes three cases total, including two deaths.

The county said two residents of the senior care facility died and one employee is asymptomatic and in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

All staff and residents were tested and there are only the three cases associated with the cluster, Sedgwick County said.

"We work very hard to keep our residents and staff healthy and safe, following the CDC and state guidelines," said New Life Home Plus Administrator Arnot Munguya. "Many of our residents have significant underlying health conditions, making them vulnerable, and unfortunately we lost two of them. We remain focused on providing quality patient care for our residents at this time."