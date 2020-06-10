COVID-19 cluster identified at Haysville long-term care facility

Together Sedgwick County and Diversicare of Haysville announce that 14 residents and eight staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Diversicare officials have been in touch with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as officials at the CDC and are working closely with public health officials to address the situation.

“Our goal in this situation, as in all others, is the provision of exceptional healthcare,” said Arien Reeves, Administrator. “Our Center implemented precautionary and preparedness measures early– all in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines- including strict limitations on visitation. Limits on visitation will continue, per guidance from the CDC, and we are working hard to make sure residents can still connect with their loved ones. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our center and our community. Our infection control procedures are in compliance with the CDC and KDHE guidance.”

“We know that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure their health and safety,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “We are working with Diversicare to contain further spread of COVID-19 at their facility.”

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The facility should not allow visitors and should cancel any group activities. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

