COVID-19 continues to impact supply chain as economies reopen

As people across the U.S. gradually return to work and get out socially, COVID-19 continues to impact the supply chain with some products difficult to keep stocked in stores.

Shortages have to do with a higher-than-normal demand for products. With that comes a challenge for stores and distributors, trying to figure out how to keep shelves stocked.

Goldfish crackers, Prego pasta sauce (and the pasta you put it on) and even flour, in some cases, are difficult to find at the grocery store. It's a challenge enough right now that a five-pound bag of Gold Medal baking flour that would usually cost less than $10 can go for much more on eBay.

Is this because more people are buying certain items right now? That's part of the picture. Grocery stores used to keep a lot more product in storage than they currently do. Today, they stock just as much as they expect customers to buy on a week-to-week basis, and then get resupplied by their suppliers just in time to keep shelves full.

It's a model that is carefully worked out by suppliers and retailers, but there was no way to adapt that model with the COVID-19 pandemic as millions primarily stayed home over the course of several weeks.

Items like firearms, TVs, freezers and bread machines are in short supply, as well, depending on where you go. The reason is the same. It's not just that people want more of certain products now than they did three months ago, it's that the supply chain wasn't prepared for that.

Economists say many producers are ramping up how much product is available as distributors ramp up how much they order and can deliver. Slowly but surely, products like hard-to-find grocery items, cleaning supplies like sanitizing wipes, etc... will begin reappearing more often on store shelves.

