COVID-19 leads to skyrocketing unemployment filings in KS, U.S.

COVID-19's impact on the Kansas economy brings a sharp increase in unemployment claims and a flood of calls to the Kansas Department of Labor from people directly impacted by business closures and job losses.

The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas reports 27,950 Kansans filing for unemployment in the week-long window from March 15 to March 22. Two weeks ago, the alliance reports, that number was just shy of 1,300.

With the influx of claims comes a high call volume, well beyond what the labor department can immediately answer. The department directs those needing to make unemployment claims at the Kansas Department of Labor website. There, you can find a step-by-step instructional video on how to file your claim.

The department says it wants its call center clear for people who don't have internet access or don't speak English.

A typical requirement for unemployment is that you must actively look for work. With COVID-19 limiting opportunities, the current situation is different when it comes to unemployment benefits, Kansas Department of Labor Director of Unemployment Insurance Laurel Searles says.

The situation for many currently out-of-work Kansans is temporary with jobs expected to resume when restrictions and orders to combat the spread of COVID-19 lift.

"We are looking at those eligibility requirements a little bit different," Searles says. "As long as you're talking all active steps necessary to remain employed with the employer and plan to go back to work with that employer, you are satisfying the work search requirement."

Kansas isn't unique in facing challenges associated with COVID-19. Across the country, last week's jobless claims spiked to more than 280,000, a jump of more than 70,000 from the week before.