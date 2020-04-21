COVID-19 pandemic adds on to concern with increased property taxes in Sedgwick County

As many deal with furloughs and layoffs, property owners in Sedgwick County are scheduled to pay taxes on May 11. Many reached out to Eyewitness News about the increase they saw in January. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic creates an even bigger problem when it comes to spikes in property taxes.

County officials also have their hands tied as property taxes go to support local government.

Among the concerned property owners is Jim Sullivan who's lived in his Sedgwick County home for 24 years. Sullivan says he was shocked to see his property-tax payment increase by almost $12,000. His was one of more than 5,000 appeals made to the county appraiser's office.

Sullivan says he lost the appeal, despite a number of concerns.

"I said that I didn't think that was very fair," he says. "I didn't think they were giving the people of Sedgwick County any latitude. This is a pandemic. They keep saying it is unprecedented, and if it is unprecedented, we need to deal with it differently and in a better economic way for the people of Sedgwick County."

Sullivan asked that his property be appraised at its value during the pandemic, not the Jan. 1 date in which the county values property. That request was denied due to Kansas law.

With the property-tax due date less than one month away, people are trying to balance money and make necessary payments. While amounts can't be changed without appeal, Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell says the county is looking at other ways to help.

On Wednesday (April 22), the county will discuss the possibility of a 60-to-90-day grace period for delinquent payments without interest, if homeowners are current on their taxes. Howell says there are still items with this idea that need clarified before going forward.

"We will have to ask the attorney general to clarify the state statutes, because the laws are not very clear if we can even do this," Howell says.

Howell says Sedgwick County has funds in place to help support the subdivisions if people can't pay on time. He says the county deals with late payments every year, but anticipates more now.

"The reality is that there are going to be some delinquents due to everything that is going on in the economy," he says. "The question is, should we charge a penalty when a lot of these folks are struggling with their own budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic?