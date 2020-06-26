COVID-19 pandemic not hampering local garage sales

While the overall economy took a serious hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, local garage sales are going strong at the start of a busy weekend in the Wichita area.

With more people staying at home in recent months, many used their downtime to go through old belongings. This weekend, garage sales present opportunities to clean out clutter and bring out deal-seeking shoppers.

During the statewide stay-at-home order, Marla Rohrdanz and Vona Richardson were among those who decided to put their time to good use, cleaning and sorting through "stuff" they no longer need nor use.

"Cleaning out the closets, basement, garage, going through things. It's been nice to have that extra time," Rohrdanz said.

With restrictions loosened in Wichita, Rohrdanz and Richardson are looking to get rid of some old items with their garage sale.

Friday was their sale's third day. Rohrdanz and Richardson said they feel safe because their sale is primarily outdoors and customers typically come and go quickly.

The Center for Disease Control says outdoor ares are safer than indoor ones because being outside allows for more ventilation and room for social distancing. The CDC also says the amount of time you're in one place could impact the potential spread of COVID-19.

Rohrdanz and Richardson reported Friday that many of their garage-sale customers have worn masks. And being outside means shoppers can keep their distance.

"We walk around and make sure there's not a whole cluster of people, unless they're family," Richardson said.