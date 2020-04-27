COVID-19 patient who spent 23 days on ventilator soon to leave KS hospital

The Kansas Medical Center in Andover Monday made a celebratory announcement concerning a patient's progress in the fight against COVID-19.

The hospital says "in the next few days," it plans to release 52-year-old Doyle Linsley, a man who spent 23 days on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

Linsley was admitted to the hospital on March 27 for a fever and shortness of breath. A month later, Linsley has victory in his sights.

"We are ecstatic," says Kansas Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Joy Stephenson. "A patient with these symptoms, this treatment, and with such a duration on a ventilator is not always a happy ending. We are thrilled to tell a happy one today. Discharging Mr. Linsley is a win for everyone."

The hospital says the higher mortality-rate from COVID-19 patients "underscores the success in treating Mr. Linsley," who will be discharged to a rehab facility.

"We're obviously thrilled," says Kansas Medical Center spokesperson Malik Idbeis. "It's what we are here to do. Mr. Linsley gets to go back to his life and spend time with the people he loves. It's nice to see."