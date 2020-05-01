COVID-19-related restrictions challenging for rural KS counties with few or no cases

Some communities across Kansas haven't seen any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but still feel the impact of the statewide stay-at-home order.

In Russell County, among several rural counties that hasn't seen its first COVID-19 case, county commissioners are eager to start reopening.

When Phase One of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's reopening plan starting Monday (May 4), counties in the state decide if they want to incorporate additional restrictions.

Russell County Commissioner Steve Reinhardt says having zero cases in the county made it difficult for some to follow the stay-at-home order.

"There was some reluctance two weeks ago to go along with any more of the status quo we've been experiencing," Reinhardt says. "We're wanting to get this turned around. We want to turn people loose. We want to get people out of their house. We want to get the economy going again, it's just what we have to do out here."

Russell County commissioners will make their official decision on restrictions in the Phase One reopening plan on Monday (May 4)> Friday morning (May 1), they met with the county's health department to discuss the local plan for reopening.

"We're gong to do it as per the governor's plan," Russell County Health Department Administrator Paul Bitter says. "We're just going to take it slow, and we'll still encourage people not to travel very much unless absolutely necessary."

Other Kansas counties in a similar situation as Russell County, with few or no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are approaching reopening plans differently. in Ellsworth County, for example, while there are no confirmed cases, the county is adding its own restrictions on non-essential travel to other states, as well as specific counties in Kansas.

