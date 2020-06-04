COVID-19 relief funding available for Kansas, Missouri family farms

Farm Aid has partnered with the Kansas Farmers Union Foundation and Missouri Farmers Union to provide funding relief for farmers who need help covering household expenses.

Families living in Kansas and Missouri who rely on farming for their income and are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 are encouraged to fill out an application.

Applications are due by June 15.

Applications can be completed online, by email or over the phone. To set up a phone interview, call (785) 770-0336. Email applications can be found at kansasfarmersunion.com/farm-aid-guidelines/ and then emailed to kfu.mercedes@gmail.com or mailed to Kansas Farmers Union Foundation, 4377 Wallace Rd, McLouth KS 66054.

Donations to help fund the initiative can be made at kansasfarmersunion.com/donate-covid-19-relief-fund/.

