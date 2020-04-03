COVID: Mexico halts Corona beer production

A Mexican company that produces the popular Corona beer announced this Friday via Twitter that it will stop the production of the alcoholic beverage.

Grupo Modelo is said to have taken this action to comply with the measures taken by the federal government of Mexico.

They also expressed their commitment to the fight against the SARS-COV2 virus.

They said they would donate 300,000 antibacterial gels produced with alcoholic beverage supplies and that in the future, they would contribute with more actions to fight against the pandemic.