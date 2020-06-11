CVS opening two new COVID-19 testing sites in Wichita

CVS will open two COVID-19 testing sites in Wichita starting next week.

The sites will be located at 3149 East Harry Street and 4808 East Central Avenue.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic.”

The new testing sites will use self-swab tests with a CVS Pharmacy employee overseeing to make sure the test is done properly. Results should be expected within three days after the test.

The tests will be made available to those who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, as well as state and age guidelines, according to a news release sent by the company.

Those seeking a test must register in advance at CVS.com beginning June 12.

Eight more sites will open across Kansas, including five in the Kansas City, Kansas area.

Other testing sites in Kansas and elsewhere can be found here.