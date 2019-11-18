Calif. man found with 2 pounds of heroin, 20 pounds of meth, pleads guilty to smuggling

A California man, arrested in January in Thomas County, pleads guilty to smuggling heroine and methamphetamine.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office says Allan Bryan DeJesus, 39, of Bakersfield, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. In his plea,DeJesus admitted that on Jan. 5, he was on his way to Kansas City when the Kansas Highway Patrol pulled his vehicle over on Interstate 70 in Thomas County in northwest Kansas.

"In DeJesus' vehicle, a trooper found two pounds of heroin and 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine," the U.S. District Attorney's Office says.

Sentencing for DeJesus is set for Feb. 3 (2020). He faces a sentence of no less than five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million, the district attorney's office says.