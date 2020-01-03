California authorities investigate car driving off cliff into ocean

Authorities are investigating after a car drove off a cliff into the ocean on Monday near Gray Whale Cove State Beach in California.

The San Mateo Country Sheriff's Office released a video on Wednesday showing a dark SUV speeding along the shoulder of the road before veering off and over the edge of a cliff.

Crews began their search for the car and the driver the same day. They discovered car parts in the water and tire marks on the cliffs, but they could not be matched to the car.

The crews suspended the search efforts on Monday due to a high surf advisory, and it is unclear when conditions will be safe again to resume.

