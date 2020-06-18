California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday. Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously allowed local governments to decide whether to mandate masks, and major counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco already require people to wear them inside and outside.

The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay six feet apart from others. It exempts outdoor recreation where people can stay distanced.

