California woman admits to bringing 60 pounds of meth through Kansas

A 46-year-old California woman has admitted to bringing 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine through Kansas.

Federal prosecutors say Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Kansas troopers stopped her car Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County for a lane violation.

A trooper found the drugs in 33 heat-sealed bags hidden in rear quarter panels and in both rear doors.

According to the plea agreement, Alvarez-Buenrostro admitted she was taking the drugs to a dealer to sell. She will be sentenced April 16. She is facing at least 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

