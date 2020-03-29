Calm and quiet Sunday, rain returns tomorrow

Sunny skies with temperatures warming into the 60s and low 70s today. Light winds compared to yesterday. Clouds will begin to increase tonight, especially across western Kansas as our next chance for rain arrives on Monday, Precipitation will start in western Kansas during the morning and it will expand into central Kansas during the afternoon. Rain will end in western Kansas overnight, but it will linger for central and eastern Kansas through early Tuesday morning. A few rumbles can't be ruled out, however severe storms are not expected with this weather system.

Clouds will slowly break on Tuesday with more sunshine expected across western Kansas and mostly cloudy skies for central and eastern sections of the state. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s. Slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next weather system expected Thursday afternoon/night. A few showers and storms are possible as it passes, with cooler temperatures expected Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s for the first part of next weekend with 60s returning by Sunday. More chances to get wet, Sunday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15. High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 44.

Monday: Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening showers a few rumbles. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 67.

Monday night: Rain and showers likely. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 47.

Tue: High: 60 A.M. showers ending, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy by afternoon.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy, breezy. Isolated showers/storms overnight

Fri: High: 55 Low: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy, isolated showers/storms overnight.