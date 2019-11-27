Prepare for a cold, wet Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is the calm in between the storms. However, technically it’s not calm as the wind continues to blow, especially in south-central Kansas, but the skies are quiet and will stay that way. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

After a brief break in the action today, the next weather maker to move through the state will do so tonight and Thanksgiving Day. While this one won’t be as strong as the first one, most of the state can expect an impact. A wintry mix or light snow will begin to fall after midnight with some accumulation likely, mainly north of Highway 400 and west of I-135. However, the wintry mix should quickly change to rain in Wichita on Thursday morning. Tricky travel is possible through midday on Thanksgiving, but conditions will improve across all of Kansas during the afternoon.

A third and final weather maker moves through on Friday. Not only will this one be wet, and not white, some strong storms with gusty wind and small hail are possible across south-central and southeast Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Wind: NW/N 10-20. High: 45.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, wintry mix late. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Wind: E/SE 10-20. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Winds: SE 10-15. Low: 39.

Fri: High 60. Low: 42. Cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain and thunder.

Sat: High: 59. Low: 29. Becoming sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 44. Low: 27. Sunny, chilly and continued windy.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 55. Low: 35. Partly cloudy and warmer.