Calm start to the day with isolated storms later Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but isolated storms are expected to develop by late afternoon and last through the evening. A few of the storms over central Kansas could be strong producing small hail and gusty wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The showers and storms moving through Kansas today can be blamed on a warm front. While the southwest part of the state will warm into the middle 90s, areas farther north and east, including Wichita, will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

Another round of rain and thunder is expected to march through the state on Friday and some of the storms may be severe. Before we get wet, it will be warm with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The weekend looks just as hot and mainly dry during the day, but a few storms are possible overnight.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Few evening storms; then clearing. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 71.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 69. Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 90. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 72. Partly cloudy, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 93. Low: 73. Partly cloudy, windy, and hot.

Tue: High: 95. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.