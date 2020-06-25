Campus HS suspends summer conditioning after potential COVID-19 exposure

Campus High School Thursday issued a notice to student athletes that summer conditioning and activities are suspended for two weeks after potential COVID-19 exposure to some students participating in a sports activity away from the school.

"With that potential exposure, the requirement for any students participating in summer conditioning at Campus High School must be put on hold for a 14-day period," the school said. "Strength and conditioning activities and all scheduled activities that include any students with participation in the strength and conditioning programs are suspended from occurring until July 10, 2020."

Campus High School said while the potential for any student athlete getting COVID-19 remains "extremely low," precautions are necessary.