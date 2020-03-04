Can HAMILTON save Century II?

Since we first told you the Broadway musical HAMILTON was coming to Century II for the 2021-22 Broadway in Wichita season, you've wanted to know how the big news affects the venue's future.

The future of the performing arts center has been in question with plans for the Wichita Riverfront that would eliminate it.

The Riverfront Legacy Group recommends city leaders demolish the building and build a new performing arts center for $1.5 billion.

Now, the HAMILTON announcement has reignited the group determined to save Century II.

"Riverfront Legacy's argument has always been Century II is not big enough to handle Broadway musicals. HAMILTON was the example they used. Well, when I first spoke in front of City Council back in August I said it's not lack of size," said Century II supporter, Celeste Racette.

According to the Wichita Eagle, city leaders say Wichita has been turned down for musicals in the past due to the facility not being able to accommodate their stage needs.

Supporters of the blue-roof building, like Racette, say Tuesday's announcement could secure the future of Century II and ultimately save taxpayer dollars.

"Every tax payer in Wichita should be relieved.. because just like me, I just received my property tax bill in the mail this week, and my assessed values have gone up."

We reached out to the Riverfront Legacy Group and have yet to hear back.