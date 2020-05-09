Cancelled graduations, weddings cause decrease in catering business

Proprietor of Blue Moon Caterers, Bill Rowe, says cancelled events have caused a giant loss in revenue.

"Events are probably 60 percent of our revenue," Rowe said. "And they've pretty much gone to zero."

Inside of his event space, he said chairs have been stacked, the bar has been cleared out, and the building has been empty for weeks.

"It wasn't overnight, but over a two week period it went to zero." Rowe said.

Rowe says Blue Moon Caterers did receive a PPP Loan two weeks ago, which should be enough to sustain the company for the next few months while business is slow.

"Earlier on we made a commitment to not lay off anyone at least immediately, and of course we knew the PPP program was out there. Had we not been granted one of those we would be furloughing employees right now." Rowe said.

According to Rowe, the company is now operating at a loss, but making family meals available for curbside pickup and delivery has helped to bring in some revenue.

Rowe said Blue Moon does have some events scheduled in the next couple of months, but expects them to be much smaller.

"We think even though through the end of December it will be reduced." Rowe said. "I don't think we'll be back to where we were prior to all this for at least a year."

He says he and his employees are ready to get back to doing what they love most.

"We are so excited to have events again. We can't wait because we all love doing it." Rowe said.