Fewer Americans are dying from cancer

A new report from the American Cancer Society says that there were nearly three million fewer deaths from 2016 to 2017.

This is the largest-ever drop in cancer rates in a single year over the past 26 years.

More than 600,000 people are expected to die from a cancer-related illness this year alone.

Despite these numbers, a new report reveals that Melanoma and lung cancer numbers are down. The decline is due to people smoking less, cancer treatment and detection improving.

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States followed by cancer.