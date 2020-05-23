Candlelight vigil held for Hoxie teen who died in ATV crash

Hoxie High School is holding a candlelight vigil Saturday evening for students and staff to pay their respects to Nikki Stuckey, a 15-year-old student who died Friday in an ATV crash.

Administrators say they'll work to follow social distancing guidelines.

According to school administration, Stuckey was a freshman who enjoyed science and volleyball.

In a Facebook post, Administrators said " This is a difficult time for all of us as we mourn the loss of someone so young and so well-loved. As you respond to Nikki’s death, please know that it is not unusual for people to feel confused, upset, perhaps even angry or guilty. Our guidance counselors and members of the Hoxie Ministerial Alliance will be available throughout this time for anyone who wants to talk about his or her feelings."

